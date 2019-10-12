Resident builds illegal bridges on drain, FIR lodged

The flooding of North Bengaluru following a breach in Doddabidarakallu Lake appears to have resulted in a crackdown on the encroachment of stormwater drains.

On Thursday, Basavaraja K Takkaliki, Assistant Executive Engineer (Stormwater Drain), BBMP, lodged a police complaint against a resident of Belmar Layout, Chokkasandra, for blocking a stormwater drain.

Police have registered an FIR which states that Suresh, a resident of Belmar Layout, illegally built two concrete bridges across the stormwater drain in his locality which abuts onto the Peenya Industrial Area. Suresh built the bridges without obtaining permission from the BBMP or the state government, according to the complaint.

The resident is also accused of dumping centring plates and poles along the drain, thereby obstructing the flow of water in it and causing flooding in the adjoining areas.