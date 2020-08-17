Residents attack BBMP officials conducting door-to-door survey

Residents of Chickpet ward on Sunday assaulted BBMP health workers working as Corona warriors as they conducted door-to-door campaigns in the area.

Booth-level committees have been formed after directions from the state government to conduct a health survey among residents.

A team of teachers, revenue staff and revenue officials have been visiting every house to collect information on the members of the family and check their health condition.

When the team visited a house near Cubbonpet in Chickpet ward, 18th Cross, the house owner’s daughter K R Navya and her brother abused the health survey staff. They also attacked members of the booth committee, Gundappa and Manoj.

Manoj tried to capture the incident on his mobile phone, which the brother-sister duo snatched and prevented him from conducting the survey.

Later, all the 13 members of the health survey team filed a complaint with the Halasuru Gate police station against the house owner, his son and daughter, a police officer said.