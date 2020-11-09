Retired Bangalore University professor Ashok Kumar kills himself at home

A 64-year-old retired professor at Bangalore University allegedly killed himself at his house in Mico Layout, South Bengaluru, on Sunday.

Prof S N Ashok Kumar, living with his wife and son at KAS Colony, was found hanging on Sunday morning. A note has been found stating that he was responsible for his own death, a senior police officer said.

The officer quoted a statement from his family, saying Kumar was speaking to his wife till midnight and later went to sleep. Since he did not come out on Sunday morning, family members went to his room and found him hanging from the ceiling.

Police have filed a case of unnatural death based on the statement given by the family members.

“We’re yet to know the reason why he took the extreme step,” the officer added.

The body has been taken to hospital for post-mortem and more information would be obtained after they get the report, the officer further said.

A native of Shivamogga, Kumar completed his graduation in the University of Mysore and later did his master’s in Mass Communication and Journalism from Bangalore University. He became a professor in the same department.

Kumar retired after becoming the head of the department in electronic media three years ago. He also worked as registrar (evaluation) in the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences. He was suspended from the RGUHS post following a scam related to tampering with MBBS answer sheets.