Retired school teacher was murdered, alleges brother

A retired school teacher died on November 28, and his brother now says he was murdered.

Jayapal C T (74) lived opposite the old police station in Banashankari II Stage. He was on his own after the death of his wife a decade ago.

His younger brother Dhananjaya, who lives in Belagodu near Hassan, has alleged a woman, her husband and three others from her family killed Jayapal on November 28 and cremated the body in a hurry.

According to the complaint, the family assaulted Dhananjaya and his elder brother when they asked them why they had conducted Jayapal’s last rites in their absence. “They have burnt the body so that it cannot be exhumed for post-mortem,” Dhananjaya told the police.

Investigators say the accused are from Jayapal's hometown and knew him for a long time. He had allowed the family to stay in a portion of his house for seven years. They cooked for him, washed his clothes, and took him to the hospital when required.

Jayapal, with many ailments, had written a will favouring the woman. “We suspect it is a property dispute, but we can conclude what happened only after a thorough investigation,” a senior police officer told DH.

