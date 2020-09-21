Retired teacher stabbed by 'prospective' tenants

A retired teacher was stabbed by two men who approached him on the pretext of seeing his house that he wanted to rent.

Huliappa, 77, was in his house at Subedarpalya near Yeshwantpur, North Bengaluru when the men walked up around 8.30 pm on Saturday. Huliappa wanted to rent a portion of his multi-story house and had put up a notice outside. When the men came, he presumed they were responding to the notice and got up to show them the house. But as soon as he ushered them into the vacant house, they attacked him with a dagger on the neck and the head, inflicting serious injuries.

Huliappa's cries for help drew neighbours. But moments before they came in, the attackers took to their heels. One group of neighbours chased them while another rushed Huliappa to a hospital. One was of the attackers, later identified as Rajesh, who was eventually caught with the help of the police. The other attacker has been identified as Suhail and police are looking out for him.

A police officer from Yeshwantpur said Suhail's father had leased a shed owned by Huliappa but the latter got it vacated after the lease period expired. While this may have been the motive for the attack, police are also exploring other angles.

A case of attempted murder has been registered at the Yeshwantpur police station.