Reversing sand truck crushes elderly woman to death in Bengaluru

A 60-year-old woman died in an accident in front of her house in Kithaganur near Hosakote Taluk in Bengaluru Rural on Monday night.

She was crushed to death between a truck and a compound wall.

The deceased, Rathnamma, is a former member of the taluk panchayat.

Rathnamma’s husband Chikkamuniyappa was a former member of the Bengaluru Urban Zilla Panchayat.

According to the jurisdictional Avalahalli police, the incident happened around 7 pm when Rathnamma was standing outside her house and watching a truck reversing to unload sand dust into her neighbour’s property.

The truck’s rear wheels on the right got stuck in the soak pit of Rathnamma’s house. The truck tilted towards the right side and crashed on Rathnamma.

The villagers managed to pull her out and rush her to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

Rathnamma is survived by her husband and three sons. Her body was handed over to the family after post-mortem. The police have seized the vehicle and a case has been filed against the driver.