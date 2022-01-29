Rhodium-coated crude gold worth Rs 46.48 lakh seized at Bengaluru airport

A passenger from Sharjah was arrested trying to smuggle in crude gold at the Kempegowda International Airport here on Thursday, customs officials said.

Acting on a tip-off from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, customs officials took the flyer aside for questioning soon after he landed. A thorough search of his handbag then showed 927.77 gm of crude gold in the form of rhodium-coated coiled wire.

The gold is worth Rs 46.48 lakh and has been seized. The passenger has been arrested, customs officials added.

