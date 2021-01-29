Riders from Krishnagiri killed in crash in Kengeri

Riders from Krishnagiri killed in crash on NICE Road in Kengeri

Krishnappa, a security guard, told the police that the accident flung the riders in the air

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 29 2021, 00:50 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2021, 01:19 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

An accident on NICE Road in Kengeri, West Bengaluru, left two riders from Tamil Nadu dead on Wednesday, police said. 

Nagaraj, 30, and Muniswamy, 51, were returning to their hometown Krishnagiri on a motorbike when the crash occurred around 1.30 pm. They had come to Bengaluru to visit a factory in Nelamangala. 

Police said that Nagaraj was riding the two-wheeler while Muniswamy was on the pillion. On NICE Road near Dubasipalya, Nagaraj tried to overtake a vehicle but ended up crashing the bike into a pedestrian. Both the riders fell off the bike. 

Nagaraj sustained head injuries while Muniswamy, who had fallen in the middle of the road, was run over by an oncoming vehicle. Both of them died on the spot, according to Kengeri traffic police, who were alerted to the accident spot by the toll staff. 

No clue of vehicle

Krishnappa, a security guard, told the police that the accident flung the riders in the air. But he couldn't notice the vehicle that ran Muniswamy over. Police are reviewing the CCTV footage for clues. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Road accident
Krishnagiri

What's Brewing

How novel coronavirus turns the body against itself

How novel coronavirus turns the body against itself

Pandemic cost global tourism $1.3 trillion in 2020: UN

Pandemic cost global tourism $1.3 trillion in 2020: UN

Brazil saves over 100 slavery victims in swoops

Brazil saves over 100 slavery victims in swoops

 