Riders from Krishnagiri killed in crash on NICE Road in Kengeri

An accident on NICE Road in Kengeri, West Bengaluru, left two riders from Tamil Nadu dead on Wednesday, police said.

Nagaraj, 30, and Muniswamy, 51, were returning to their hometown Krishnagiri on a motorbike when the crash occurred around 1.30 pm. They had come to Bengaluru to visit a factory in Nelamangala.

Police said that Nagaraj was riding the two-wheeler while Muniswamy was on the pillion. On NICE Road near Dubasipalya, Nagaraj tried to overtake a vehicle but ended up crashing the bike into a pedestrian. Both the riders fell off the bike.

Nagaraj sustained head injuries while Muniswamy, who had fallen in the middle of the road, was run over by an oncoming vehicle. Both of them died on the spot, according to Kengeri traffic police, who were alerted to the accident spot by the toll staff.

No clue of vehicle

Krishnappa, a security guard, told the police that the accident flung the riders in the air. But he couldn't notice the vehicle that ran Muniswamy over. Police are reviewing the CCTV footage for clues.