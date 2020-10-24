Riders without masks assault doctor when asked to take Covid-19 test

A doctor taking the Covid test of vehicle users not wearing masks was assaulted by two riders in North Bengaluru on Thursday, police said. The doctor initially filed a police complaint but forgave the riders after they apologised.

Doctors from an urban primary health centre were posted near Kodigehalli Circle to subject riders not wearing masks or maintaining social distance to Covid tests.

One doctor stopped two men riding a scooter without wearing masks and asked them to take the Covid test.

The duo, however, refused to take the test and picked an argument with him. Another man soon joined them, and they all allegedly abused and assaulted the doctor.

Other healthcare workers and policemen rushed to the doctor’s rescue. The three men were subsequently taken to the police station. While the doctor filed a police complaint, the scooter rider and his friends apologised to him, saying they didn’t know that they were Covid warriors. The doctor forgave them and withdrew the complaint.

Unique punishment

Speaking to DH, the doctor said that he forgave the youngsters because he didn’t want to spoil their future. Police have, however, asked the riders to join the doctors’ team in the Covid work for a day as a “punishment”, an officer said.