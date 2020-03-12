Right-hand man of rowdy, killed in encounter, arrested

A police inspector opened fire to arrest a suspected associate of a gangster killed in an encounter two weeks ago.

Soladevanahalli police received a tip that Siddaraju, 32, an associate of Slum Bharath, who was killed on February 27, was sighted in Byadarahalli, North Bengaluru, on Tuesday night. A police team swooped down on his hiding place around 5.30 am on Wednesday. Head constable Gurudev tried to detain Siddaraju but the latter allegedly attacked him with lethal weapons.

Byadarahalli police inspector Rajeev fired a warning shot in the air and asked Siddaraju to surrender but the latter kept attacking the cops. The inspector then fired him in the leg, immobilising him. Both Gurudev and Siddaraju were later taken to hospital for treatment.

Siddaraju was listed as a history-sheeter at Bagalagunte, Kamakshipalya and Rajagopalanagar police stations, with at least 18 cases and three arrest warrants. He had gone into hiding after attacking a policeman when sleuths were bringing Bharath to Bengaluru from UP last month.