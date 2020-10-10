'Ringleader of gold chain thieves' caught after 3-year hunt

The ringleader of a gang of thieves has been arrested after three years of manhunt, police said.

Adil Pasha, 26, of Thanisandra, is believed to be the leader of a gang that targeted bus passengers by sleight of hand. Two of his women associates had allegedly stolen a bus passenger's 155-gram gold chain three years ago.

In 2017, Malathi, a resident of Sanjeevini Nagar, had boarded a bus to Shivamogga from the Kempegowda Bus Station. The women later boarded the same bus near Govardhan Theatre in Yeshwantpur and sat next to Malathi.

During the journey, they "accidentally" threw a few coins on the floor, but Malathi noticed it. As she bent down to pick up the coins and return them, the women stole her gold chain and quietly got off the bus.

During the investigation, police checked the CCTV footage, and suspected Pasha and his gang. A manhunt was subsequently launched, which bore fruit when police caught him from his house recently. Police have recovered the gold chain. Efforts are underway to catch the two women.

Pasha himself is believed to be involved in seven house burglaries reported from RMC Yard, HAL and KR Puram, besides several thefts.