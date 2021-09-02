Road accident compensation used to peddle ganja

Road accident compensation used to peddle ganja

Last year, Sachin met with a road accident in which he fractured his leg

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 02 2021, 00:35 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2021, 01:37 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A hotel management graduate is among two people arrested for drug peddling by Devanahalli police, who seized 101 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 40 lakhs from the duo. 

Sachin alias Sagar, 24, of Nayandahalli, had returned from Malaysia after a stint of hotel management internship. 

Police received information that Sachin and his 23-year-old autorickshaw driver friend Anand from Hebbagodi are selling ganja near Chocolate House on Nandi Hill Road on Monday.

A police team headed by sub-inspector Shivappa M Naikar went to the spot and detained Anand and seized five kilograms of ganja from him. Though Sachin managed to speed off on his bike, police nabbed him on Tuesday. 

Last year, Sachin met with a road accident in which he fractured his leg. He recently received compensation for the injury. 

Sachin used the money to buy ganja from Visakhapatnam and took Anand’s help to sell the consignment to consumers and local peddlers.

Bengaluru
Karnataka
India News
Drugs

