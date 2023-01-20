Road rage: Bizman hanging on bonnet, woman drives car for 3 km in Bengaluru

In yet another road-rage incident, a woman drove her SUV for over 3 km with a man hanging on its bonnet.

The man had climbed the bonnet in order to stop her but she drove on and tried to escape. Police have booked the woman for attempted murder while the man who climbed the bonnet has been booked for disrobing and outraging the woman’s modesty.

The incident was reported from Ullal Main Road near Jnanabarathi on Friday morning.

Darshan S, a Mariyappanapalya resident who runs an ice cream parlour and pet shop in Papareddypalya, is the alleged victim.

Darshan was on his way to work when a Tata Nexon driver jumped the signal and blocked his way near Mangalore Independent PU College around 10.15 am.

Darshan got into an argument with her. The woman, identified as Priyanka, a software engineer, allegedly showed him the middle finger and yelled F*** Y** and drove on.

An incensed Darshan followed the SUV and intercepted it in Ullal. He demanded an apology.

Meanwhile, Darshan’s younger brother Sujan and his friends Yeshwanth and Vinay reached the spot and insisted that the woman get down from the vehicle. They claimed that her husband Pramod, also a software engineer, assaulted Darshan, tore his clothes and threatened him. A crowd soon gathered at the spot and police also arrived.

The cops asked Priyanka and Darshan to get to the police station. Darshan claims Priyanka refused, got into her SUV and tried to flee. In order to stop her, Darshan got onto the bonnet.

Priyanka accelerated and drove for more than three kilometres, Darshan hanging from its bonnet. Darshan says she disregarded his fervent pleas to stop the car. Eyewitnesses chased the SUV and stopped it near Sankalpa Hospital around 11 am.

Darshan later filed a complaint against Priyanka, Pramod and their friend Nitish. Nagarabhavi police have taken up a case invoking IPC sections related to criminal intimidation, intentional insult, attempted murder, voluntarily causing hurt and rash driving in a public way. Priyanka was arrested while notices have been served on Pramod and Nitish.

Pramod’s leg was injured so Priyanka had taken him to a private hospital near Ambedkar college for treatment and was driving back

home.

Pramod filed a counter-complaint against Darshan, his brother Sujan, his friends Yeshwanth, Vinay and others. He stated that they were taking a right turn at the junction and Darshan driving a Maruti Swift came in the opposite direction, caused a traffic jam and abused Priyanka.

She pointed the middle finger at Darshan and drove off. Darshan followed their SUV and intercepted it. Sensing danger. Pramod called the police.

Darshan assaulted Pramod and when Priyanka intervened he manhandled her and pulled her by her clothes and threatened them. He later hit Pramod’s face with a stone. Priyanka moved the vehicle to go to the police station, but the group followed them. Darshan climbed on the bonnet. Priyanka got scared and drove off.

Based on this complaint, police registered a case invoking IPC sections related to assaults or criminal force to any woman or abets such act with the intention of disrobing, mischief causing damage, criminal intimidation, outraging modesty of women. Darshan and three others have been arrested.