Road rage: Five in judicial custody in Bengaluru

The man had climbed the bonnet in order to stop her but she drove on and tried to escape, as per a complaint

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 22 2023, 00:55 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2023, 02:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Five people, including a woman who are accused in a road rage incident, have been remanded in judicial custody till February 3.

Priyanka (31), a software engineer, had driven her SUV for over 3 km with Darshan (29), a businessman, hanging on its bonnet along Ullal Main Road near Jnanabarathi on Friday morning.

The Jnanabarathi police produced Priyanka, Darshan, his brother Sujan and Darshan’s friends Yeshwanth and Vinay in the court on Saturday. The court remanded them in judicial custody. All five are lodged in Central Prison, Parappana Agrahara.

The man had climbed the bonnet in order to stop her but she drove on and tried to escape, as per a complaint.

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Crime
Karnataka

