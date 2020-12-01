Robber charged with assaulting trader tries to attack police, gets shot

The north-division police shot at a habitual offender on Tuesday morning when he tried to attack them and escape after they went to arrest him in connection with a series of robberies he committed.

Dharmender Kumar Meena DCP (north) said that accused Anuba alias Alla Baksh was involved in series of crimes including chain snatching, robbery, vehicle theft and even attempt to murder cases. He, along with his associate Anwar, had brutally attacked Siddaraju, a tender coconut wholesaler, on November 25 and robbed him of Rs 30,000 cash near Kempegowda Arch at Laggere Ring Road around 10:30 pm. Nandini Layout police have registered an attempt to murder and robbery case and formed a special team comprising of PSI Jogannanavar and other staff.

The officer further added that, during the process of investigation, the team arrested Anwar, a close associate of Anuba, and during interrogation, he revealed the hideout of Anuba. A police party rushed to Coolie Nagar Bridge on Tuesday morning around 5:30 am. Police constable Abhishek went to arrest Anuba. When the accused attacked him with a knife, PSI Jogannanavar fired in the air one round and asked Anuba to surrender. However, the accused continued attacking the police party. In self-defence, he fired at Anuba's right leg, caught him and shifted him to a hospital along with police constable Abhishek.

The investigation revealed that the accused were involved in more than seven cases, including robbery, vehicle theft, and chain snatching incidents registered in Mahalakshmi Layout, Yashwanthpur, Subramanyanagar, Magadi Road and Nandini Layout police stations.

Anuba had earlier been arrested by RMC Yard police in a robbery case and was remanded to judicial custody. He was released on bail in October 2020 and continued robbing people. Efforts are on to nab Ablu, another associate of the accused and police suspect that the accused and his associates are involved in several other cases and further investigation is on, the officer added.