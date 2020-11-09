Robber shot at during weapon recovery in HSR Layout

A habitual offender was reportedly shot Sunday by police when he tried to attack them and escape when taken to recover a weapon he used in a series of robberies he committed.

A senior police officer said Arbaz Khan, 22, of Pillanna Garden, allegedly robbed a bakery owner brandishing a dagger on October 20 later went into hiding in Attur, Tamil Nadu.

Banaswadi police tracked down Khan to Attur and brought him to Bengaluru on Sunday. He was later taken to a water tank near HSR Layout for the recovery of the dagger which he had allegedly hidden there. Khan took the dagger and began attacking the police. Inspector Jayaraj H warned him before opening fire with his service pistol. Khan, who sustained a bullet injury on the left leg, was taken to Dr BR Ambedkar Hospital along with a sub-inspector injured in the incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) S D Sharanappa said after visiting the spot that Khan was involved in over half-a-dozen robberies in the last seven months and had created fear among residents. On October 20, he stabbed the bakery owner in KG Halli when he was asked to pay for the cigarette he bought. Two days later, he robbed another bakery owner, Sharath, on Kacharakanahalli Main Road by brandishing a dagger.