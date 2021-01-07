Robber shot at, injured by policeman in Bengaluru

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 07 2021, 15:38 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2021, 15:38 ist
Representative image/Credit: Pixabay Image

 An armed robber was shot at and injured by a policeman who went to arrest the former, who allegedly waylaid, inflicted knife injuries on many people in various parts of the city.

On Wednesday, the sub-inspector and a constable went to catch the accused near Okalipuram here, and the robber wielding a dagger attacked the two.

The sub-inspector opened fire and injured the robber in his right leg before arresting him.

The two policemen were injured and hospitalised. So was the robber. During interrogation, the accused confessed to have committed robberies along with his aide, who was also subsequently arrested, the police said.

robbery
Bengaluru
Karnataka

