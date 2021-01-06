'Robber' smashes glass of Hoysala police patrol car, held

Kumaraswamy Layout police have arrested a 21-year-old youth who allegedly smashed down the glass of the Hoysala vehicle with a machete on Sunday night.

The incident happened when police tried to nab Sharan for carrying a long machete. Sharan is from Vaderahalli village near Tataguni on Kanakapura Main Road.

Assistant sub-inspector RL Lakkanaik and police constable Kumar were deployed for Hoysala night patrolling. A passer-by informed the cops that a man was sitting at the Jaraganahalli lorry stand holding a long machete.

Police rushed to the spot at 9.30 pm and caught hold of Sharan, who did not properly answer their questions about what he was doing. Police checked him and found that he hid the machete in the back. As the police took him to the Hoysala vehicle, Sharan smashed down the rare variety of glass panel in a bid to escape.

Police learnt that Sharan had come to rob people. A case has been filed under the Arms Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. Investigations are underway.