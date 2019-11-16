Robbers pepper-spray victims, flee with Rs 15L

Two Cameroon nationals allegedly used pepper spray to rob Rs 15 lakh after luring their victims with the offer of cheap secondhand laptops.

Iyong Louis Bete and Akroman Betro Jane Baptist have been arrested by Banaswadi police for robbing Appal Naidu and Bhavani who had come all the way from Andhra Pradesh to buy the secondhand laptops.

"We have seized Rs 2.5 lakh in cash, fake US currency worth Rs 44.80 lakh and the equipment used to print the fake currency," DCP (East) Sharanappa S D said.

The suspects had sent SMSes, advertising cheap secondhand laptops. "The victims were told to come to a hotel, where pepper spray was used to throw them off before their cash and valuables were robbed," the officer said.