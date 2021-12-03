Rookie thief breaks window but fails to break into bank's strongroom

An amateur thief made an unsuccessful attempt to break into the strongroom of a bank in HSR Layout, Southeast Bengaluru, last week.
Police said the incident occurred at the Bank of Baroda around 11.20 pm on November 26. The branch manager, Chandra Mouli Pandeti, lodged a police complaint three days later.
Pandeti told the police that they got the first indication of the attempted burglary after noticing the strongroom’s broken window. CCTV footage showed a man breaking the window but he was unable to sneak in.
Police said that had the man succeeded in breaking into the strongroom, he would have stolen a lot of valuables, including cash and gold jewellery. His failure was sheer luck: the bank has neither a security guard nor a burglary alarm.
“It’s total negligence by the bank. We have issued them a notice for not following the standard operating procedure issued by the Reserve Bank of India,” a police officer said.
According to the officer, the thief seemed to be a first-time offender. He visited the bank alone and didn’t have any accomplices. A manhunt has been launched for him.
HSR Layout police have registered a case under IPC sections 511, 380 and 457.
