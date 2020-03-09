Rowdies assault landowner, threaten him to vacate home

In what could be a scene straight out of the movies, several gangsters barged into the house of a landowner in southeastern Bengaluru’s Bellandur on Saturday afternoon, assaulted his family and threatened them with dire consequences if they didn’t vacate the house. They even asked them to hand over their land to a builder.

The Bellandur police, who have taken up a case, said the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) had acquired the land, located near Ecospace near Bellandur on the Outer Ring Road, belonging to Lakshmappa in 2004. Lakshmappa approached the court, which had ordered a stay on the land acquisition. Recently, the High Court of Karnataka gave the builder two months to approach the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the builder decided to threaten Lakshmappa and his family and smoke them out of their home, and brought in rowdies to do the job. The rowdies barged inside the house and threw stones and assaulted Lakshmappa and his family.

Lakshmappa’s brother Muniraju and Prajwal were injured in the incident. “As soon as we got information about the assault on Lakshmappa and his family, we rushed to the spot, but all of them had fled from the spot. We have taken up a case and are investigating,” a policeman said.