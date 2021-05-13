Rowdy accused of two murders shot during police chase

A 26-year-old man accused of two murders among other crimes was shot during a police chase around Tuesday midnight.

Surya alias Chatti, from Kanakadasa Layout, was pursued by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in HRBR Layout, Northeast Bengaluru, around 12.40 am. The CCB team, headed by assistant commissioner of police H S Parameshwar and inspector Puneeth Kumar, had received information that Surya was hiding in a shed in the neighbourhood. When they rushed to the spot, he tried to dart into a grove. A police head constable named Hanumesh tried to catch him but ended up being attacked on the left hand with a knife.

The ACP warned Surya and asked him to surrender himself. But the suspect didn’t pay heed. The ACP then shot him in the left leg, immobilising him. Police later took him to Bowring hospital for treatment.

Police described Surya as a history-sheeter involved in murders in Ramamurthy Nagar and Pulakeshinagar in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

On Tuesday, around 6.30 pm, police raided a house in RS Palya after receiving a tip that Surya and other accomplices were hiding there. While police managed to arrest five people, Surya managed to flee. Police identified his accomplices as Girish, 28, Kiran, 19, Ajith Kumar, 23, Praveen Kumar, 28, and Rahul, 19.

On May 4, the gang had allegedly attacked Raghuram, who heads Bharatiya Seva Charitable Trust, an NGO.