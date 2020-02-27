Rowdy Bharath killed in encounter with Bengaluru Police

The North Division police in Bengaluru have encountered notorious rowdy Slum Bharath in the early hours on Thursday near Hesaraghatta. He was shot two bullets by police inspector Venkataramanappa when Bharath opened fire on policemen with an illegal weapon.

Bharath, who has been involved in more than 50 cases including murder, attempt to murders, was caught in Uttar Pradesh two days ago. He was on run after attacking policemen in Banashankari when they went to catch him while celebrating the birthday of a woman in January last week.

The police team had brought him to the city and was taking him to some places where Bharath had committed crimes. Policemen in two vehicles were with Bharath. Around 2 am, his associates, who may have got tip-off of the police movement, attacked police and fired two bullets. One bullet fell on Rajagopalnagar police inspector Dinesh Patil B S, since he was wearing a bullet-proof jacket he survived, another bullet fell on the police vehicle. They even tried to kill a policeman with a machete. The associates succeeded in rescuing Bharath and they took him along with them in their car.

The message was spread to all the police stations. Around 5 am, a team of police officials rushed to Hesaraghatta Road in Peenya after getting information from police control saying that the Maruthi Zen car in which Bharath is escaping is spotted. Police tried to catch Bharath and his associates, but Bharath opened fire at the policemen that hit their vehicles.

Police constable Subhash of Nandini Layout police station got injured in the incident. Police inspector Venkataramanappa fired once in the air from his service pistol asking Bharath to surrender and stop attacking police. But he and his associates continued to attack policemen. So Venkataramanappa shot two bullets on Bharath, a senior police officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (North) N Shashi Kumar said that seriously-injured Bharath was rushed to Sapthagiri hospital. Bharath died as he didn't respond for treatment.

Police said one bullet was shot at Bharath's leg while another bullet pierced his abdomen which caused his death.

This is not the first time police open fired at Bharath. He was shot even earlier when he had attacked police during his past arrests.