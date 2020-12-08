Rowdy, busy prepping for GP polls, arrested for murder

Kamakshipalyam police arrested a 33-year-old rowdy sheeter for murder as he was busy preparing to file nomination papers for the village panchayat elections.

A police official said Kunigal Giri alias Girisha was planning to contest the GP polls, but was arrested after one of his accomplices told police that he abducted a cab driver on November 7 on Girisha’s behalf and murdered him to settle an old score. The officer said Girisha had 74 cases in his name. In the murder of the cab driver Manjunath (28), Girisha was also booked for destroying evidence.

Police had already arrested Girisha’s close associates Lakshmana and Vishwanatha in the murder case.

They also suspect Girisha’s involvement in the recent abduction of former minister Varthur Prakash and are interrogating him with regard to the kidnap case.