Rowdy, cop injured in clash during police chase

Police inspector Guru Prasad, who was part of the ambush team, asked Nikhil to drop the dagger and surrender himself

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  Oct 27 2021, 00:40 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2021, 02:10 ist
Nikhil alias Samuel, was shot at his leg by Amruthahally police. Credit: DH Photo

A sub-inspector and an absconding gangster were injured during a police chase in northeastern Bengaluru on Tuesday evening. 

Nikhil alias Samuel, 24, had been on the run for the past eight months after being named in seven criminal cases, including three attempted murders. He didn't attend court hearings either. A court recently issued a non-bailable warrant against him. 

Amruthahalli police, who were investigating one of the cases, received information that Nikhil was hiding near Kallipalya in Sampigehalli. A police team rushed there. When sub-inspector Prakash tried to detain him, Nikhil allegedly attacked him on the hand with a dagger. 

Police inspector Guru Prasad, who was part of the ambush team, asked Nikhil to drop the dagger and surrender himself. But Nikhil didn't pay heed. The inspector then shot him in the leg with his service pistol, immobilising him. 

Both Prakash and Nikhil were subsequently taken to a hospital and are recovering. 

