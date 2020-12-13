Rowdy killed 10 days after release from jail

A rowdy sheeter who came out of jail 10 days ago was fatally hacked by unidentified assailants at Saraipalya, Northeast Bengaluru, on Friday, police said, adding they suspect old rivalry behind the murder.

Tanveer, from Macchi Galli in Saraipalya, was in the nearby Bharathnagar when a gang of five attacked him with a machete and other lethal weapons around 6:30 pm. He sustained grievous wounds all over the body and was declared brought dead by doctors at a hospital, said Sampigehalli police.

Tanveer was listed as a rowdy sheeter at the Sampigehalli police station after being named in six cases. Police had arrested him in a case of attempted murder two months ago but he got bail 10 days ago. "We have definite leads about the assailants and are trying to track them down. We believe they were known to Tanveer and had some sort of rivalry with him," the officer said.