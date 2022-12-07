Rowdy, minor son held within 2 hours of robbing lawyer and family

Police nabbed a 40-year-old rowdy and his underage son just two hours after they robbed and attacked a lawyer and his family members in northern Bengaluru.

The rowdy has a history of robbing lawyers. He once assisted film actors before turning to crime. He claims to be related to politicians.

Ashfaq Ahmed, his wife and children were driving back home in their Maruti Ertiga to Joseph Reddy Layout in Lingarajapuram when a four-member gang intercepted them at 13th Cross, Kanakanagar, around 12.30 am on December 5. The gang pulled Ashfaq out of the car and beat him up. The gang also beat his wife and children as they tried to rescue him.

The gang members snatched Ashfaq's wallet and two mobile phones. They then threw him and his family out of the car and drove off.

The incident left the family traumatised. Ashfaq was able to call the police control room and report the incident only at 2 am.

DJ Halli police inspector Prakash R and his team happened to be on night patrol at the time. They rushed to the crime scene and made inquiries. Within half an hour, they managed to track down two of the four suspects in DJ Halli. And by early morning, they recovered the stolen valuables.

Police said the mastermind was Manzur Ahmed alias Dood, who is listed as a rowdy sheeter at the Shivajinagar police station. His 17-year-old son was also arrested for being involved in the robbery. He has been sent to the state boys' home.

Bheemashankar S Guled, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), said Manzur had a history of more than 25 serious crimes, including murder, attempted murder, dacoity, robbery and extortion registered at Shivajinagar, Pulikeshinagar, DJ Halli and other police stations.

Police are trying to trace the two absconding suspects.