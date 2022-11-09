Rowdy sheeter, relative held with pistol and bullets in Bengaluru

A rowdy-sheeter and his brother-in-law were arrested on Monday for trying to sell a country-made pistol and four bullets, the Central Crime Branch said.

Mohammed Arafath, 24, and his brother-in-law Mohammed Sadath Maaz, 32, were picked up by the CCB’s Organised Crime Wing (OCW) in RT Nagar. They have been booked under the Arms Act. The operation was supervised by H S Parameshwar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, OCW (East).

According to the CCB, Arafath had illegally procured the firearm and the bullets from Mumbai and stashed them in Maaz’s house located in Dinnur near RT Nagar. The materials were kept in a bag to be sold to a rowdy at a hefty price, the CCB added.

CCB sleuths had been keeping a watch on Arafath, who was listed as a rowdy-sheeter after being named in a case of attempted murder. The case is on trial.

As part of surveillance, CCB sleuths searched Maaz’s house on suspicion that he had hidden the gun provided by Arafath. Maaz doesn’t have a criminal record though, an officer said.