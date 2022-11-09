B'luru: Rowdy con, relative held with pistol, bullets

Rowdy sheeter, relative held with pistol and bullets in Bengaluru

The duo have been booked under the Arms Act

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 09 2022, 04:38 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2022, 06:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A rowdy-sheeter and his brother-in-law were arrested on Monday for trying to sell a country-made pistol and four bullets, the Central Crime Branch said.

Mohammed Arafath, 24, and his brother-in-law Mohammed Sadath Maaz, 32, were picked up by the CCB’s Organised Crime Wing (OCW) in RT Nagar. They have been booked under the Arms Act. The operation was supervised by H S Parameshwar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, OCW (East).

According to the CCB, Arafath had illegally procured the firearm and the bullets from Mumbai and stashed them in Maaz’s house located in Dinnur near RT Nagar. The materials were kept in a bag to be sold to a rowdy at a hefty price, the CCB added.

CCB sleuths had been keeping a watch on Arafath, who was listed as a rowdy-sheeter after being named in a case of attempted murder. The case is on trial.

As part of surveillance, CCB sleuths searched Maaz’s house on suspicion that he had hidden the gun provided by Arafath. Maaz doesn’t have a criminal record though, an officer said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Crime
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Economic weakness in a growing economy

DH Toon | Economic weakness in a growing economy

The pages of procrastination

The pages of procrastination

Gita shows the way to control your ego

Gita shows the way to control your ego

Rajasthan teacher changes gender to marry student

Rajasthan teacher changes gender to marry student

Mithali Raj keeps options open for women's IPL

Mithali Raj keeps options open for women's IPL

Zelenskyy hints at possibile peace talks with Russia

Zelenskyy hints at possibile peace talks with Russia

Dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un at centre of S Korean row

Dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un at centre of S Korean row

'Sisterhood' of Muslim women unite football, faith

'Sisterhood' of Muslim women unite football, faith

 