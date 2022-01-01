Rowdy who 'posed as BBMP official to rob women' shot during police chase

A rowdy-sheeter accused of robbing an elderly woman and her daughter-in-law by posing as a BBMP health official on vaccination duty has been shot during a police chase.

Sanjaynagar police inspector Balaraj J opened fire on Diwakar when he tried to attack a constable with a dagger in an abandoned house in HMT Quarters around 5 am.

Police swooped down on the place after receiving information that Diwakar was hiding there. Seeing the police, Diwakar tried to escape by attacking constable Pradeep with a dagger.

The inspector fired a warning shot from his service revolver and asked Diwakar to drop the dagger and surrender himself. But he allegedly kept attacking the constable.

The inspector then fired at him, injuring him in the left leg. Diwakar is currently in hospital.

Police said Diwakar and some of his associates had posed as BBMP health workers on Covid-19 vaccination duty on November 29 and robbed an elderly woman and her daughter-in-law at gunpoint in Yeshwantpur. While police had managed to arrest three of the suspects, Diwakar had remained elusive.

On Wednesday midnight, Diwakar allegedly attacked sub-inspector Vinod Rathod from Yeshwanthpur police station with a dagger when the latter and two constables tried to catch him near Bhoopasandra.

A senior police officer described Diwakar as a member of a gang of muggers and habitual offenders.

A resident of RR Nagar, he has been listed as a rowdy-sheeter at Girinagar police station and faces eight cases that include attempted murder, dacoity, robbery and preparation for dacoity.

The officer further said that Diwakar was close to some notorious gangsters in the city. Diwakar and his accomplices had used a firearm for the first time during the November 29 robbery.

The gun used to threaten the women is currently in possession of other members of the gang, and police are making efforts to track them down.

