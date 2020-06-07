RPF constable stabbed at Whitefield rail station

RPF constable stabbed at Whitefield rail station

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  Jun 07 2020
  • updated: Jun 07 2020, 03:24 ist

Three unidentified men attacked an RPF constable at the Whitefield railway police station in eastern Bengaluru earlier this week, a senior police officer said. 

Kiran Kumar Gurjar (30) found three men misbehaving with two girls at the booking counter around 11.30 pm on June 2. When he asked them to leave, the girls left but the men picked a quarrel with him. One of them took out a knife and tried to stab him. When Gurjar tried to stop the attack, the man stabbed him in the hands. Gurjar raised alarm, prompting his colleagues to rush to his rescue. But the attackers fled before that. 

Gurjar later filed a complaint with the jurisdictional Bengaluru Cantonment railway police. Police are reviewing the CCTV footage in order to identify the attackers. 

