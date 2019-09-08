Rs 12L in smart locker, but thief couldn't open it

The city police have arrested a 19-year-old security guard, who allegedly stole a locker containing Rs 12 lakh from his employer. But he could not break into it as it was a smart locker, which required a swipe card to open.

Mujahir Hussain carried the smart locker away and hid it in the bushes near the KR Puram railway station from where the police recovered it. The money was intact inside, the police said.

Hussain, a native of Silchar, Assam, worked as a security manager at Ninjacart, a B2B fresh produce supply chain company having its corporate office at Jakkasandra Extension, Koramangala. The police said Hussain had been waiting for an opportunity to steal the locker. He struck on September 5, but was unaware that the CCTV cameras were watching him.

The owner got to know of the incident around 8 pm and filed a complaint with the jurisdictional Bandepalya police, who tracked the security guard and nabbed him near the KR Puram station.

Hussain is believed to have told the police that he had hailed an autorickshaw and travelled to the railway station and tried to open the locker, but since he could not, he hid it in the bushes. He also told the police he wanted to steal the cash meant for the Ganesha festival back home, where his family invested money and hosted the festivities, including organising the decorations and catering. He said he stole the locker to repay his debt.