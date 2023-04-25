Rs 1.46 crore seized from BBMP official’s house

The Lokayukta police conducted raids on Monday on the residences of the assistant director of Town Planning in Yelahanka, BBMP, in connection with a case of disproportionate assets.

The searches were carried out at seven locations, and they are ongoing. Additionally, seven other government officials in the state were also subjected to raids.

The tainted officer is Gangadharaiah K L, who resides in Satyanarayana Layout in JC Nagar of Mahalakshmi Layout.

Also Read | Part-time work scam: Bengaluru man cheated of Rs 45 lakh

According to the Lokayukta police, they conducted searches in 14 houses/flats in Yelahanka, JC Nagar, Nagavara, and Hebbal, which belonged to Gangadharaiah and his relatives.

They found that he owns five acres of agricultural land in Nelamangala, worth approximately Rs 1.5 crore, a site in Malleswaram worth around Rs 3.65 crore, and two lockers, for which they are yet to obtain the keys.

The officials discovered 1,431 grams of gold jewellery, 8.7 kg of silver articles, and some diamonds, which altogether are worth around Rs 73 lakh. In addition, Rs 1.47 crore in cash was found at three locations, along with foreign currency — USD 10,298, 1,180 UAE dirhams, and 35 Egyptian pounds.

A senior officer reported that a substantial number of incriminating documents were seized from Gangadharaiah’s office, residence, and in-laws’ place.

The search is still ongoing, and more details will be provided after verifying all the documents. After the search is completed, a notice will be served to Gangadharaiah for questioning.

Raids outside B'luru

In Ballari, officials raided Hussian Saab, executive engineer (EE), GESCOM, at six locations belonging to him and his relatives.

In Bidar, three places belonging to Suresh Meda, EE, Minor Irrigation Department, and Vijayakumara Swamy, deputy tahasildar, Mudabi Nada Kacheri, Basavakalyana taluk, were searched.

In Davanagere, the residences and other locations belonging to I M Nagaraj, DCF (retired), and NJ Nagaraj, tahsildar, Holalkere taluk, were searched at three and four places, respectively.

In Chitradurga, officials raided three places belonging to T Hanumantharaya, assistant executive engineer (stormwater drain), Bommanahalli Zone, Jayanagara, BBMP.

In Kolar, the officials raided five places belonging to Venkateshappa, executive officer (EO), Bangarpet taluk office.