Rs 1.5 lakh stolen from scooter’s storage box, suspects at large

Thieves stole Rs 1.5 lakh from a scooter’s storage box last week, according to a police complaint.

Shobha M, 42, a first-division assistant (FDA) working at the Karnataka Skill Development Corporation, Dairy Circle, lost the money on December 3 and lodged a police complaint two days later.

Shobha, a resident of Gayathrinagar, told the police she had withdrawn the money from the bank for renovations to her house in Chikkamagaluru.

Around 12.30 pm on December 3, she parked the scooter at Kaushalya Bhavana near Dairy Circle and hurried to work. She took out her phone and office key from the storage box but left behind the cash and a lunch box. When she returned to the scooter two hours later, she found the cash missing.

Shobha asked the security guards and students of the nearby ITI if they saw anyone stealing cash but nobody seemed to have an idea.

Police have registered a case of theft and are reviewing CCTV footage to find clues about the thieves. They have asked the public not to leave cash and other valuables in vehicles under any circumstances.