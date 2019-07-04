Rs 2 cr worth of contraband ciggies seized in KR Market

In a second seizure of contraband cigarettes in less than a month, Bengaluru City Customs officials have seized cigarettes worth Rs 2 crore.

According to a release by the customs department, the seizures were made following a search conducted on three godowns at City Market in Bengaluru. The searches were in continuation of the seizures made in the second week of June against a dealer dealing with smuggled foreign-made cigarettes.

During the search, it was found that foreign cigarettes of various brands, such as Marlboro Gold, Mond, Esse Gold, Manchester Lights and others were illegally stored in the godowns. “Foreign-made cigarettes are contraband items. It is prohibited as there are no pictorial health warnings as required under the provisions of the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Amendment Rules, 2017,” the release said.

According to customs officials, the contraband cigarettes were sold illegally in pubs, bars and various high-end outlets. Further investigation is under progress.