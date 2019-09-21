Rs 2L stolen from scooter, Ojikuppam gang suspected

Members of the Ojikuppam gang allegedly stole Rs 2 lakh from the boot space of a scooter belonging to a retired government employee in Yeshwantpur, North Bengaluru, on Thursday.

Gangadhar, a 72-year-old retired employee of the survey, settlement and land records department, withdrew the money from the bank and returned home to MK Nagar in JP Park around 12.30 pm. He parked outside the house but forgot to take the cash out. The money was meant to be given to relatives for a family function.

A while later, he remembered the cash and went to the scooter to fetch it. To his shock, the seat of the scooter was open and the cash was missing. With no trace of the money, he lodged a complaint at the jurisdictional Yeshwantpur police station.

The police, who have registered a case, suspect that members of the Ojikuppam gang tailed Gangadhar as he rode from the bank to home and stole the money at the most opportune time. The gang is believed to have carried out similar thefts in RMC Yard and Peenya police station limits in the past two weeks.

Police are reviewing the CCTV footage to identify the thieves.