Rs 4 lakh seized from IPL bookies in Bengaluru

Rs 4 lakh seized from IPL bookies in Bengaluru

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 10 2020, 01:10 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2020, 10:53 ist

The CCB has seized Rs 4 lakh from five people allegedly involved in betting on the IPL match held on Oct. 7.

The suspects took bets by checking live match details on their mobile phones. They received and made payments only in person. Acting on a tip-off, the CCB tracked them down after they came to the Yeshwantpur RTO, said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime). 

The suspects were identified as Imran Pasha, 25, of KG Halli, Mohammed Irfan, 27, of Ranasinghpet, Muzamil Ahmed, 21, of Guddadahalli, and Roman Vimalraj, 29, of Sarvagna Nagar. An amount of Rs 3 lakh in cash and four mobile phones have been recovered from them, Patil added.

Yeshwantpur police have registered a case. In another incident, police arrested 37-year-old Rajashekara who was allegedly taking bets from the general public at Akkiyappa Garden near Yeshwantpur, and seized Rs 82,000 in cash and a mobile phone from him.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

CCB
Bengaluru
Betting
IPL 2020

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Police call Republic TV's CFO for questioning

DH Toon | Police call Republic TV's CFO for questioning

What’s green, soggy and fights climate change?

What’s green, soggy and fights climate change?

Dr Lal PathLabs exposed sensitive patient data: Report

Dr Lal PathLabs exposed sensitive patient data: Report

PUBG bets on Airtel to get app ban revoked: Report

PUBG bets on Airtel to get app ban revoked: Report

Study highlights how climate change impact households

Study highlights how climate change impact households

 