Rs 40 lakh worth of valuables recovered from habitual burglars: Bengaluru police

Police said by arresting the gang, they have solved five cases registered at Baiyappanahalli and Mahalakshmipuram police stations

H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 30 2022, 21:57 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2022, 03:53 ist
Two habitual burglars were arrested by the Baiyappanahalli police who also recovered around 800 grams of gold jewellery and 3.3 kg of silver articles worth around Rs 40 lakh from the duo. 

The suspects are Shankara alias Auto Shankar, 44, of JP Nagar 7th Phase, and Ravi, 36, of Doresnipalya in Bilekahalli. They have been committing crimes since 2000, police said. 

In August alone, the duo burgled three houses within Mahalakshmipuram police station limits.

On August 5, they struck at the house of Mohan, a bank employee residing in Satyanarayana Layout, Mahalakshmi Layout. Mohan's family celebrated the Mahalakshmi puja by keeping the idol in the hall and decorating it with gold jewellery and silver articles. 

When the family was asleep at night, the duo entered the house by breaking the window and stole valuables worth Rs 5 lakh. They committed two more burglaries in the same area. 

The duo were earlier arrested by HAL, Koramangala, KR Puram, Ramamurthynagar and Mico Layout police. The duo committed burglaries after coming out on bail, police said. 

