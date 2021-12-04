Rs 5 lakh stolen from Mercedes at BBMP office

Unknown miscreants stole Rs 5 lakh from a car parked at the BBMP’s main office at NR Square on Friday morning.

The cash was stolen by breaking the window of the Mercedes-Benz, belonging to BBMP contractor Ravi Kumar.

Halasuru Gate police have registered an FIR in this regard.

Police sources said Kumar has filed a complaint. The CCTV footage of the area is being analysed.

“The owner of the car had come to the BBMP head office for some work. He had kept the bag with the cash in the dashboard. He came back to the car after attending a meeting in the office only to find the car window broken and the cash missing,” a police source said.