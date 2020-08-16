Rs 70 lakh in jewellery, property documents & cash: MLA, family count their losses

Pulakeshinagar MLA, R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, claims his family suffered losses to the tune of Rs 3 crore, including 70 lakh worth of jewellery, cash and property and educational documents, in the violent mob attacks on their Kaval Byrasandra homes on August 11.

The mob set fire to the residences of Murthy and his siblings, as well his office, and vehicles, in protest against an offensive Facebook post uploaded by Murthy’s nephew, P Naveen.

In a police complaint, Murthy stated that he alone suffered losses of about Rs 70 lakh. He said he lost gold jewellery, silver articles and cash.

His brothers, Mahesh Kumar and Chandrashekhar, suffered losses of Rs 18 lakh and Rs 23 lakh, respectively. The family claims the mob also stole valuables from their homes. Murthy has estimated the value of the building where he lived at Rs 1.8 crore.

On Saturday, police did a Mahazar (spot inspection) at Murthy’s house in order to examine the vandalism. The MLA and a few members of his family visited their home for the Mahazar under tight police security.

What MLA lost

According to MLA Murthy, he lost about 500 grams of gold jewellery worth Rs 20 lakh, documents of residential and commercial properties that he owns on Shampura Main Road, documents of an immovable property located in Sadahalli, vehicle documents, six almirahs in his office, two computers, two laptops, two television sets and a landline telephone. He has estimated the value of all the valuables at Rs 50 lakh. A car and three two-wheelers that he lost are worth Rs 20 lakh, he told the police.

What his brothers lost

Mahesh says he lost 250 grams of gold jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh, about Rs 8.5 lakh in cash that he had kept in an almirah, car documents, passport, educational certificates and property papers.

Chandrashekar has reported losing around 500 grams of gold jewellery worth Rs 20 lakh, Rs 3 lakh in cash and property and educational documents.