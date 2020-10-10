Rs Four lakh seized from IPL bookies in Bengaluru

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 10 2020, 01:10 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2020, 02:01 ist

The CCB has seized Rs 4 lakh from five people allegedly involved in betting on the IPL match held on October 7.

The suspects took bets by checking live match details on their mobile phones. They received and made payments only in person. Acting on a tip-off, the CCB tracked them down after they came to the Yeshwantpur RTO, said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime). 

The suspects were identified as Imran Pasha, 25, of KG Halli, Mohammed Irfan, 27, of Ranasinghpet, Muzamil Ahmed, 21, of Guddadahalli, and Roman Vimalraj, 29, of Sarvagna Nagar. Rs 3 lakh in cash and four mobile phones have been recovered from them, Patil added.

Yeshwantpur police have registered a case.  In another incident, police arrested 37-year-old Rajashekara who was allegedly taking bets from the general public at Akkiyappa Garden near Yeshwantpur, and seized Rs 82,000 in cash and a mobile phone from them. 

