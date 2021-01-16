'RSS leader' Yuvaraj took Rs 30 lakh from KMF job aspirant, says FIR

Alleged conman Yuvaraj alias Swamy's troubles do not seem to end. A 58-year-old man has now claimed that Swamy cheated him of Rs 30 lakh.

Yuvaraj, who claims to be an RSS leader, is accused of cheating government job aspirants and politicians among others. He was arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) last month.

In a complaint to Jnanabarathi police, Govindaiah, from Kamalanagar, stated that Yuvaraj had taken Rs 30 lakh from him by promising his son-in-law the job of a marketing manager in the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF).

According to Govindaiah, he happened to meet Yuvaraj while looking to find his son-in-law a government job. Yuvaraj promised the marketing manager's job in KMF at a monthly salary of Rs 80,000 and demanded Rs 30 lakh.

Govindaiah told the police that he paid Yuvaraj but the latter neither kept his word nor returned the money.

Police said that Govindaiah had met Yuvaraj through a relative named Lokesh, a cab driver who often chauffeured the latter to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). Yuvaraj had told Lokesh that he was an RSS leader and had many politicians and ministers as friends. Yuvaraj had also asked Lokesh to contact him if he or anyone wanted a government job.

Lokesh informed Govindaiah, and they met Yuvaraj at his posh residence in Nagarabhavi and struck a deal.

According to Govindaiah, Yuvaraj demanded Rs 30 lakh, which he readily agreed to pay. As per Yuvaraj's instructions, Govindaiah transferred Rs 20 lakh to the bank account of the former's car driver Umesh in July 2019 and another Rs 10 lakh to Yuvaraj's account on August 20 the same year.