Runaway couple attempts suicide at police station

A young runaway couple allegedly attempted suicide at the Ashoknagar police station, central Bengaluru, after learning that the woman's parents were coming to take her home.

Raj, 22, and Aruna, 20, both from Kadapa district, Andhra Pradesh, studied together in a college and dated for six years. They eloped to Bengaluru on June 6 and sought shelter with a 48-year-old woman named Uma, Raj's Facebook friend.

Raj called up Uma around 6.30 pm on June 5, saying he loves Aruna and that they have eloped as their families opposed their relationship. He requested Uma to shelter them and help them get married.

Although Uma gave them shelter, she suggested that they seek help from a Kannada news channel whose offices are located in Richmond Town. The couple left the house at 2 pm on June 6.

Around 8 pm the same day, cops contacted Uma and asked her to come to the Ashoknagar police station along with the couple, saying Aruna's parents had lodged a missing person complaint and were arriving in Bengaluru to take her home.

Uma and the couple went to the police station. While waiting there, Aruna and Raj went out, saying they would get some fresh air. They, however, consumed a hair dye, and collapsed.

Police rushed them to St Philomena's Hospital for treatment. Police have booked them for suicide attempt under IPC section 309.

A police officer said that both Raj and Arun were adults and free to marry the person of their choice. Even when Aruna's parents arrive, police would counsel them to resolve the matter amicably, the officer explained.