Salon owner found murdered near Sumanahalli flyover

A salon owner was found murdered with his body thrown near the Sumanahalli flyover in western Bengaluru's Magadi Road on Saturday night, police said.

Manjunath, 28, whose salon is located in Yarab Nagar, had left home around 3 pm on Saturday, telling his family that he's going out on an errand and would be back soon. But when his family called him up around 9 pm, he said he would be late. That was the last time they heard from him. When his worried mother tried contacting him late at night, his phone was not reachable, police said.

After some time, passersby called the Kamakshipalya police and reported the discovery of an unidentified body near the BMTC depot in Sumanahalli. Police found the body had multiple stab injuries and called his family with the help of his mobile phone found on the spot.

Sanjeev M Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), said that Manjunath appeared to have been murdered elsewhere and his body thrown in Sumanahalli. Efforts are underway to nab the killers, he said.

Kamakshipalya police have registered a case of murder.