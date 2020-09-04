Sandalwood actor Ragini Dwivedi arrested by CCB police in drug case

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested Sandalwood actor, Ragini Dwivedi in connection with the drug scandal. The police have taken her into custody for further investigation.

With her arrest, the police have made four arrests in the case till now. The first arrest was Ragini's friend Ravi Shankar, a clerk in Regional Transport Office (RTO). The second arrest was Rahul Shetty who is a close friend of another actress Sanjjanaa Galrani. Another person identified as Viren Khanna who use to organise big parties has been arrested in Delhi and is being brought to Bengaluru.

According to police sources, the officials during the raid found ganja in the actor's house, which was reportedly filled in cigarettes.

Sandeep Patil, the Joint Commissioner of the Police (Crime) confirmed the arrest of Ragini and Viren. He said, "during the search in Ragini's house they found important materials and he cannot reveal more details at this stage of the investigation."

According to Kamal Pant, police commissioner, they have registered a case in Cottonpet police station in connection with the drug abuse. Pant said that they had conducted raid on the house of the actor before subjecting her for interrogation.

The police said that they have got information of many people involved in the drug peddling and drug consuming, they will take further necessary action in the case.