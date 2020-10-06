CCB raids Muthappa Rai’s house in Sandalwood drug case

Sandalwood drug case: CCB raids Muthappa Rai’s house

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 06 2020, 10:42 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2020, 10:51 ist
Muthappa Rai’s House in Bidadi. Credit: DH Photo

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials on Tuesday morning raided the house of Late Muthappa Rai, a former underworld don in Bidadi in connection with the Sandalwood drug scandal. Investigating Muthappa Rai’s son Rikki Rai’s alleged links with some of the drug peddlers, the CCB cops raided Rai’s house at Bidadi in Ramanagar district on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Sources in CCB stated that the raids were based on a revelation by a peddler who is currently in police custody for investigation into Sandalwood drug scandal. CCB officials led by ACP Venugopal are carrying out searches and questioning Rikki and others.

Bengaluru
Sandalwood
Drugs
Muthappa Rai

