Sandalwood drug case: CCB sleuths conduct search at Aditya Alva's house

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths conduct a search on the event venue and house of Aditya Alva called 'House of Life' located on MM Reddy Road, Mariyannapalya in Hebbal.

Aditya is accused number 6, in a Sandalwood linked drug peddling case registered under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act at Cottonpet police station. He is the son of former minister Late Jeevaral Alva and also the brother-in-law of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi.

According to the officials Aditya has been absconding since September 4, after learning that he is one of the accused in the case. Sandeep Patil, joint commissioner of police (Crime) said, "a search warrant was taken from the court and our team is conducting a search on 'House of Life'".

A senior officer said, when our team went to conduct the search on House of Life, it was locked. The in-charge of the house was called to open the lock, immediately the lock was opened by the employees of the house.

Some people claiming to be their family members have come now, who they are and how they are related to Aditya's family will be inquired. Aditya mostly spent his time and stayed in the 'House of Life' often.

Aditya used to organise parties during weekends in the House of Life, the other accused persons already arrested in the case and other celebrities, VVIPs used to attend the parties. Police are hoping that they may find materials required for their investigation, but the employees clean the premises and rooms often, so we have kept our fingers crossed, the senior officer added.

According to Alva's Facebook page about House of Life is multi-pronged party venue and hotspot for parties, and they organise music nights of international standard. It is adjacent to the lake and is spread across 4 acres.