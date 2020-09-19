Sandalwood drug case: Yuvraj, Akul and Santosh appear before CCB officials

The former Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) corporator, Yuvraj R V (son of former MLA, R V Devraj), actor Santosh Kumar and Kannada anchor Akul Balaji appeared before the CCB officials for interrogation.

Interestingly, Yuvraj landed at the CCB office around 9 am, an hour before the time he was asked to appear in the notice. The officials, on Friday, had asked him to come to the office at 10 am.

When only lower rung rank officers were present in CCB office, they called up the investigating officer, police inspector, Puneeth Kumar and informed him about Yuvraj, Kumar asked the staff to make him wait in the first floor of the office.

Akul and Santosh appeared before the office on time. Santosh speaking to media persons stated that he had contact with only Vaibhav Jain and he had brought some documents to show that he has nothing to with the drug scandal.

Akul stated that he is ready for facing the questions by the officer, he admits he was in contact with Vaibhav, but he is just a 'hi-bye' friend.

According to a senior officer, three different police inspectors and their team are going to interrogate the trio separately.

The trio is suspected of having the contacts with the drug peddlers, on Friday Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) had stated that based on certain information, it was felt necessary to inquire about these three and hence notice was served.