Sandalwood drug scandal: Bengaluru cops hunt for Adithya Alva

Adithya Alva, son of former minister the late Jivaraj Alva, has come under the scanner of the CCB police probing the Sandalwood drug scandal for hosting parties at his home in Sadashivanagar here.

This comes close on the heels of the arrest of actor Ragini Dwivedi in the case.

According to officials, Adithya used to host parties at his house when his mother Nandini was away and also attended parties held elsewhere. According to the officers, Adithya had contacts with drug peddlers, including foreign nationals staying in the city.

A senior officer said Adithya is absconding ever since the police started probing the case. “We are making efforts to nab him soon,” the officers said.

Adithya’s sister is married to Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi. Officials said the Sandalwood drug scandal may lead to some names in Bollywood. DH tried contacting Adithya’s mother Nandini Alva. However, there was no response.

Narcotics Control Bureau officials have arrested a few persons in Mumbai. Based on information given by them, they arrested three drug peddlers in Bengaluru.

The other suspects are Shivaprakash, Ragini’s friend and producer, Viren Khanna, an organiser of big parties. Khanna was arrested in Delhi on Friday.

Khanna was brought to the city and is being interrogated. The other accused are Prashanth Ranka, a businessman, Vaibhav Jain, a realtor and drug peddler Loum Pepper Samba (an African national). Rahul Thonshe, a friend of actress Sanjjanaa Galrani and realtor, is also among the suspects.