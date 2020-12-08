Sandalwood drugs case: HC orders Sanjjanaa’s medical test

The Karnataka High Court has ordered a medical examination of actor Sanjjanaa Galrani, arrested in the Sandalwood drugs case, who moved a fresh petition seeking bail on medical grounds.

Justice Sreenivas Harish Kumar directed the authorities to arrange for a medical check-up for Sanjjanaa at Vani Vilas Hospital and submit the report by December 10.

Sanjjanaa’s earlier bail plea was rejected on November 3, while the trial court threw out her bail petition on September 29.

The high court had earlier rejected bail on the grounds that the case diary produced by the prosecution showed the fact of her drug consumption and arranging parties to facilitate drugs.