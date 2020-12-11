Sandalwood drugs case: Karnataka HC grants bail to Sanjjanaa Galrani

The Karnataka High Court on Friday granted bail to drugs case accused Sanjjanaa Galrani on medical grounds.

Justice Sreenivas Harish Kumar granted bail to the sandalwood actress based on the medical report.

Sanjjanaa had moved a fresh petition seeking bail on medical grounds. Earlier, in November the High Court had dismissed the bail petition filed by Sanjjanaa Galrani. On the fresh petition, the court had directed for a detailed medical examination of Sanjjanaa at Vani Vilas Hospital.

The court ordered the prison authorities to release the actress on bail on executing a personal bond of Rs three lakh, with two sureties. The court also directed her to mark her attendance twice every month and to cooperate with the investigation.

The actress was arrested in September in the ongoing investigation into the drug case involving sandalwood actors. The trial court had rejected her bail application on September 29. Sanjjanaa’s first bail petition was dismissed by the High Court on November 3 on the ground that the case diary produced by the prosecution disclosed facts of her consuming drugs and also arranging the parties to facilitate drugs.

The allegation against the actress was that she used to arrange parties in five star hotels, pubs, dance bars and music parties at farm houses on the outskirts of the city. The police case is that they used to get drugs from Goa, Punjab, Mumbai and even from foreign countries. In the middle of the parties, the duo along with the other accused would serve ecstasy tablets, cocaine, MDMA tablets and LSD to the invitees, the police alleged.